CSX Can't Get Early Escape In NY Railroad Switch Injury Suit

By Collin Krabbe (November 1, 2023, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Freight rail giant CSX cannot duck a personal injury lawsuit filed by a Buffalo, New York, resident who was injured by a railroad switch while crossing the tracks because it should have known people frequently used the route as a shortcut, and the company thereby had a duty to warn the man of hidden dangers that it is — or should be — aware of, a federal judge ruled this week....