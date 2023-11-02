Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Juror Identities Protected In Young Thug Trial

By Rosie Manins (November 2, 2023, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The identity of prospective and selected jurors in the criminal racketeering trial against rapper Young Thug and his alleged associates must be protected from public disclosure, the Atlanta judge overseeing the case has ruled, following a similar order in the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump and his allies....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!