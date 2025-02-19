How Private Securities Suits Complement SEC Enforcement

By Emily Tu, Jesse Jensen and Anya Freedman ( February 19, 2025, 4:55 PM EST) -- A new presidential administration brings changes in agency leadership and enforcement priorities across the federal government — including at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This article reflects on the SEC's enforcement record in the last fiscal year of the prior administration and the critical role that parallel private securities litigation plays in any administration in holding corporate wrongdoers accountable for violations of the federal securities laws and directly compensating investors who are harmed by those violations....