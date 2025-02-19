Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Solar Co. Says Investors Seek To 'Punish' It Over Wire Issues

By Emilie Ruscoe ( February 19, 2025, 10:09 PM EST) -- Solar energy equipment maker Shoals Technologies Group Inc. and its underwriters have asked a Tennessee federal judge to toss a consolidated proposed investor class action taking aim at the company's disclosures about certain product wiring issues, arguing Tuesday that it had timely shared information about the developing situation....

