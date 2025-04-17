Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

How Courts Weigh Section 1782 Discovery For UPC Cases

By Erik Puknys and Michelle Rice ( April 17, 2025, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Since the Unified Patent Court began operations in June 2023, it has become a major patent litigation forum. Generally, the scope and available tools of discovery in European jurisdictions, and now at the UPC, are relatively limited compared to that in the U.S. To support their cases before the UPC, parties have employed Title 28 of the U.S. Code, Section 1782, to seek discovery from affiliated U.S. entities....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!