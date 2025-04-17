Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Judge Leaning Toward Foreign Students In DHS Suit

By Chart Riggall ( April 17, 2025, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge said on Thursday that she was likely to grant an injunction restoring more than 130 international current and former college students to a U.S. Department of Homeland Security database after their records were allegedly deleted, a move the students said made them ineligible to attend school and put them at risk of wrongful deportation....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!