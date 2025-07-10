Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Human Rights Court Denounces Russia's Actions In Ukraine

By Caroline Simson ( July 9, 2025, 9:38 PM EDT) -- The European Court of Human Rights unanimously held on Wednesday that Russia is accountable for "widespread and flagrant" abuses of human rights arising from the conflict in Ukraine since 2014, including the downing of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine that July....

