NY School District Faces Civil Rights Probe Over Mascot Ban

By Crystal Owens ( July 9, 2025, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Education said it's investigating a Long Island, New York, school district for civil rights violations for working to remove its Native American mascot and imagery under a state law banning the symbols....

