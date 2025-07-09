Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Antitrust Enforcers Beat Google, Try Meta And Keep Going

By Bryan Koenig ( July 9, 2025, 1:49 PM EDT) -- When U.S. District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema held on April 17 that Google was liable for illegally monopolizing two out of three advertising placement technology markets targeted by the U.S. Department of Justice, her ruling contributed to potentially one of the most consequential convergences of antitrust enforcement in recent memory....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®