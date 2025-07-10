Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Walgreens Judge OKs $950K Uniform Policy Deal On 2nd Try

By Gina Kim ( July 9, 2025, 5:51 PM EDT) -- More than 12,000 Walgreens employees have received preliminary approval of a $950,000 class action settlement over claims of unreimbursed uniform expenses, after a California federal judge said the parties had resolved deficiencies he previously cited, including an opt-out timeframe and the chance for class members to challenge proposed attorney fees. ...

