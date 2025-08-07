Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Russia Loses Challenge To Hague Tribunal In Ukraine Case

By Joyce Hanson ( August 7, 2025, 7:01 PM EDT) -- An international tribunal seated in The Hague has voted by majority to reject Russia's challenge claiming it was improperly constituted as the arbitrators oversee Ukraine's claim against Moscow over the detention of Ukrainian naval vessels and servicemen....

