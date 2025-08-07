Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Says Asylum Status Must Be Current For Green Card

By Rae Ann Varona ( August 7, 2025, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Asylees seeking green cards must maintain their current asylum status when doing so, a split Second Circuit ruled in a published opinion Thursday, saying two individuals from Egypt and Guatemala couldn't seek lawful permanent residency because their asylum statuses had terminated....

