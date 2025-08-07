Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Amazon, DC AG Get Antitrust Trial Delayed To May 2027

By Nadia Dreid ( August 7, 2025, 9:02 PM EDT) -- The District of Columbia's antitrust suit accusing Amazon of not allowing sellers to offer their products for less on other platforms will not make it to trial until closer to mid-2027, after a D.C. judge agreed Wednesday to allow the parties to push back the original trial date by four months....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies