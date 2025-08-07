Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Teamsters Say Airgas Released Hazardous Gas On Strikers

By Craig Clough ( August 7, 2025, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Members of a New Jersey-based Teamsters union have sued Airgas, alleging that the company released an unknown hazardous gas on them as they were peacefully picketing outside company facilities in New Jersey and Illinois, with both releases creating a "dense white cloud plume" that enveloped the striking workers....

