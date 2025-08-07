Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fox Brands Calif. Gov.'s $787M Defamation Suit 'Spectacle'

By Hailey Konnath ( August 7, 2025, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Fox News has asked a Delaware court to toss California Gov. Gavin Newsom's $787 million defamation suit over the network's coverage of his June 6 phone call with President Donald Trump, calling it a "political stunt" and "spectacle" that shouldn't be rewarded....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies