Trump 'Debanking' Order Calls For Scrutiny Of Bank Practices

By Jon Hill ( August 7, 2025, 4:18 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday directed federal regulators to investigate and potentially punish banks if they have turned away customers based on their political or religious beliefs, escalating his administration's crackdown on so-called debanking....

