Home Depot Gives DOJ More Time To Review $5.5B GMS Deal

By Matthew Perlman ( August 8, 2025, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Home Depot has pulled and refiled the notice for its planned $5.5 billion acquisition of building products distributor GMS Inc. in order to give the U.S. Department of Justice additional time to review the transaction for competition concerns....

