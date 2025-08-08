Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY Judge Declines Monetary Sanctions Over Fake AI Citations

By Katherine Smith ( August 8, 2025, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A New York magistrate judge declined to impose monetary sanctions on attorneys for submitting a brief containing fake citations generated by artificial intelligence in a school employment dispute, finding the mistake was unintentional and caused by an attorney grieving the recent death of her husband....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies