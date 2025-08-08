Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

AT&T Faces Suit After FiberOptic Cable Kills Texas Woman

By Jared Foretek ( August 8, 2025, 8:10 PM EDT) -- The family of a Texas woman who died in May after a low-hanging fiber optic line struck her in the head is suing AT&T and its cable maintenance contractor, claiming that the cable hung below required safety code heights and that the companies failed to follow proper installation procedures....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies