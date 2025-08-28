Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Baltimore Med Mal Atty Appeals $25M Extortion Conviction

By Parker Quinlan ( August 28, 2025, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A medical malpractice attorney in Baltimore who was convicted in federal court in April of attempting to extort $25 million from the University of Maryland Medical System has asked the Fourth Circuit to review his conviction, saying he was unfit to represent himself at trial....

