Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pa. Hospital Fraud Suits Barred By $19M Deal, Panel Says

By Y. Peter Kang ( August 28, 2025, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A split Pennsylvania appellate panel on Thursday tossed two suits accusing a hospital of fraudulently inducing plaintiffs to settle a bad birth suit for $19 million by failing to disclose a key document, saying the settlement's release of claims bars the suits....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms