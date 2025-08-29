Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Northwestern Beats Ex-Coach's Defamation Claims, For Now

By Elaine Briseño ( August 29, 2025, 3:17 PM EDT) -- Northwestern University has for now escaped the defamation suit of a former assistant football coach caught up in the program's hazing scandal, with an Illinois state court ruling that alleged defamatory statements were not specifically about him....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies