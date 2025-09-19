Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SoCal Edison Inks Deal To Recover $2B In Woolsey Losses

By Lauren Berg ( September 19, 2025, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Southern California Edison Co. revealed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing Friday that it has reached a proposed settlement that would allow it to recover about $2 billion of its estimated $5.6 billion in losses connected to the 2018 Woolsey Fire....

