FTC Restructuring Its Non-DC Offices Under Single Banner

By Bryan Koenig ( September 19, 2025, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The head of the Federal Trade Commission's Competition Bureau said in New York City remarks Friday that the agency is restructuring its offices outside its Washington, D.C., base so that those satellite units operate as a single division under an "easier, cleaner, more efficient reporting structure."...

