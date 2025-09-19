Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

MongoDB Directors, Officers Sued In Del. Over Trading

By Jeff Montgomery ( September 19, 2025, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A stockholder of software venture MongoDB sued a dozen company directors and key officers in Delaware's Court of Chancery late Thursday, seeking to recover more than $240 million allegedly lost in part to trading by insiders after the release of what the complaint said were unsupported, upbeat growth forecasts and business model changes....

