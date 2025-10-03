Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fox Rothschild Rips 'Illogical" Docs Bid In Lit Funding Suit

By Jake Maher ( October 3, 2025, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP panned as "frivolous" a discovery motion from a married couple suing the law firm over its alleged role in a scheme to push the husband into exorbitant loans during a personal injury case, the firm told a New Jersey state court....

