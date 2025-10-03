Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

LA Film Site Agent Files Ch. 11 After Wildfires, MCA Loans

By Alex Wittenberg ( October 3, 2025, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Image Locations Inc., a company that helps movie and television productions rent space to film, filed for small-business Chapter 11 in California bankruptcy court, saying it needed protection from lenders which extended financing after the Los Angeles wildfires led to the cancellation of film projects....

