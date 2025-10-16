Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY Counties Want Court To Toss Rest Of 911 Tribal Bias Suit

By Nadia Dreid ( October 16, 2025, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Two New York counties have asked a federal judge to rethink her dismissal of only part of a lawsuit brought by the Cayuga Nation that accuses the counties of refusing to forward 911 calls made from the tribe's land to the tribal police unless the nation pays to connect the force to the counties' 911 system....

