Research Exec Faked Data, Worked For Rivals, $10M Suit Says

By Julie Manganis ( October 16, 2025, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts marketing and political research firm that has done work for Snapchat, Paramount and the government says its co-founder and former chief analytics officer falsified data and used its resources on projects for competitors, and is seeking at least $10 million in damages in a recently launched lawsuit....

