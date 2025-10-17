Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

7th Circ. Backs Biz Owner's Ponzi Conviction, 7-Year Sentence

By Lauren Berg ( October 17, 2025, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel on Friday upheld the wire fraud conviction and 90-month prison sentence handed to a business owner who lied to investors about the company's financial health and how it would use their money, saying there was ample evidence of the defendant's intent to defraud and misuse investor funds....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®