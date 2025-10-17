Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trump Urges Top Court To Lift Ill. Guard Deployment Ban

By Tom Lotshaw ( October 17, 2025, 9:41 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court Friday to pause a court order barring it from sending the National Guard to Chicago, asserting the judge had no business impeding the president's decision that troops are needed to protect federal immigration agents there....

