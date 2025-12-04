Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

USPTO Gets Earful On Plan To Restrict Patent Reviews

By Ryan Davis and Theresa Schliep ( December 3, 2025, 10:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's proposed new rules to limit America Invents Act patent reviews have generated scores of forceful comments, with supporters saying the proposal will curb redundant challenges and opponents arguing it would bar legitimate reviews and exceed the office's power....

