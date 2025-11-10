Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-NY Jets Exec 'Not A Victim,' Team Tells NJ Court

By Carla Baranauckas ( November 7, 2025, 6:51 PM EST) -- The New York Jets urged a New Jersey state judge Friday to send to arbitration a former finance executive's case alleging retaliatory firing after her husband reported sexual harassment by the team's president, arguing that the ex-employee had signed a clear arbitration agreement....

