Chicago Firm Accused Of Jailing Fla. Man Over $2.5M Fee

By David Minsky ( October 24, 2025, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A Florida man has sued a Chicago firm over false imprisonment, alleging in a Miami-Dade County complaint that its attorneys spied on him remotely through a security camera installed at his Florida Keys home and had him arrested in order to collect $2.5 million in fees...

