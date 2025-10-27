Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Top FTC Atty In Meta And Amazon Cases Joins WilmerHale

By Jack Rodgers ( October 27, 2025, 1:26 PM EDT) -- A former chief trial counsel at the Federal Trade Commission's Bureau of Competition, who was one of the lead attorneys on the agency's landmark monopolization cases against Amazon and Meta, has joined WilmerHale's Washington, D.C. office, the firm announced Monday....

