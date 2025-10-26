Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

7 Firms Steer $2.1B Take-Private Deal For Plymouth REIT

By Tom Zanki ( October 26, 2025, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Real estate investment firm Makarora Management LP and Ares Management Corp. have agreed to acquire and take private Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. in a $2.1 billion cash deal guided by seven law firms, coming three months after a competing buyout offer for Plymouth....

