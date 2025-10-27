Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

Miss. OKs Transfer Of Rural Development Funding

By Christopher Cole ( October 27, 2025, 12:57 PM EDT) -- A broadband service provider has informed the Federal Communications Commission that it has the green light from Mississippi officials to take over another company's federal funding for network deployment in the Magnolia State....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies