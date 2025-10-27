Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Town Atty Escapes Ethics Case Over Racial Remark

By Carla Baranauckas ( October 27, 2025, 4:49 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court dismissed an ethics charge against a municipal attorney over a controversial remark in 2021 referencing the U.S. Constitution's "three-fifths compromise," a clause in the original document that counted enslaved people as three-fifths of a person for purposes of taxation and congressional representation....

