Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Disney Blames Lack Of 'Good Faith' In YouTube Blackout

By Christopher Cole ( November 3, 2025, 5:00 PM EST) -- Disney has sought to put the blame at YouTube's feet over the blackout of Disney programs on YouTube TV that stemmed from a breakdown of carriage talks, as the cable industry called for congressional reforms to stop future blackouts from happening....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies