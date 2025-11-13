Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Latin American Trade Deals With US Include Zero Tariff Rates

By Dylan Moroses ( November 13, 2025, 7:28 PM EST) -- Latin American countries including El Salvador, Guatemala, Ecuador and Argentina committed to nontariff reductions for U.S. producers in exchange for a zero tariff rate on many imports not readily available in the U.S., under details of framework trade agreements the White House unveiled Thursday....

