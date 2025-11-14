Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bondi Taps SDNY To Investigate JPMorgan Over Epstein Ties

By Rae Ann Varona ( November 14, 2025, 8:07 PM EST) -- U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Friday tapped Manhattan U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton to investigate Jeffrey Epstein's ties to JPMorgan Chase & Co., former President Bill Clinton and others after President Donald Trump called for the probe while claiming that his alleged links to the financier were a "hoax."...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies