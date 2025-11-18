Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NTSB Flags Vessel's Loose Wire In Key Bridge Collapse Probe

By Linda Chiem ( November 18, 2025, 9:15 PM EST) -- A single loose wire triggered a power failure aboard the container carrier that slammed into Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge last year, and the absence of an effective warning system didn't give construction workers enough time to clear the collapsing bridge, the National Transportation Safety Board determined Tuesday....

