NJ Justices Asked How 'Beneficial Use' Should Affect Zoning

By George Woolston ( November 18, 2025, 7:29 PM EST) -- A Garden State town urged the New Jersey Supreme Court on Tuesday to provide a blueprint for how municipal zoning boards should evaluate variance applications under a nearly three-decade-old amendment to the state's land use law, arguing that a lower court did not give the update proper consideration when it overturned the town's denial of a senior living facility....

