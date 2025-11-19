Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pool Co. Directors Hit With Derivative Suit In Del.

By Jeff Montgomery ( November 19, 2025, 6:54 PM EST) -- Three stockholders of pool equipment company Hayward Holdings Inc. sued the company's directors and officers in Delaware's Court of Chancery late Tuesday, seeking derivative damages based on claims that — after thriving during the pandemic — the company failed to report ballooning customer inventories as insiders traded on bogus, upbeat news....

