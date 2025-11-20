Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Priest Privilege Can't Cloak Info In NY Child Sex Abuse Case

By Elizabeth Daley ( November 20, 2025, 6:13 PM EST) -- A man who alleged he was sexually abused as a child by a Catholic priest in Brooklyn should have full access to the cleric's psychological treatment reports that were forwarded from a facility to his supervising bishop, a New York state appeals court has affirmed, denying clergy-penitent or doctor-patient privilege....

