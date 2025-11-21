Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FCC Sued For Records Of Threats To ABC Over Kimmel

By Jared Foretek ( November 21, 2025, 7:07 PM EST) -- A pro-democracy advocacy group is looking to force the Federal Communications Commission to turn over Chair Brendan Carr's calendar entries and messages related to his public threats to ABC and Jimmy Kimmel, arguing that Carr has been using the FCC's regulatory authority to curb free speech over the nation's airwaves....

