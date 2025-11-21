Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Workers' Comp Ruling May Expand Ohio Employer Liability

By Joseph Gross and Deedra Thompson ( November 21, 2025, 3:22 PM EST) -- In State ex rel. Berry v. Industrial Commission, the Ohio Supreme Court recently ruled that courts are not required to defer to the Ohio Industrial Commission's interpretations of the state's specific safety requirements. Courts must instead independently interpret them, particularly when the language is clear....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies