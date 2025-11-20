Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fugees' Pras Gets 14 Years For Illegal Political Donation

By Rae Ann Varona ( November 20, 2025, 11:14 PM EST) -- Former Fugees rapper Prakazrel "Pras" Michel was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in prison for illegally funneling money from a Malaysian billionaire into former President Barack Obama's 2012 reelection campaign and later lobbying the first Trump administration on behalf of China....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®