Hytera Fights $290M Restitution Bid At Sentencing Hearing

By Celeste Bott ( November 24, 2025, 9:50 PM EST) -- Counsel for Hytera Communications Corp. urged an Illinois federal judge Monday to reject prosecutors' request that it pay more than $290 million in restitution to Motorola Solutions Inc. for conspiring to steal its trade secrets, arguing during the first day of a two-day sentencing hearing that Motorola will be made whole by the more than $600 million Hytera must fork over in a parallel civil case....

