Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Doctor Liable For Rent On Ex-NFL Player's Concussion Clinic

By Julie Manganis ( November 24, 2025, 3:19 PM EST) -- A Florida neurologist who partnered with a former National Football League player to start a concussion clinic in Massachusetts can't dodge more than $100,000 in unpaid rent and interest owed by the defunct venture, an intermediate state appellate court said....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies